Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

VWO stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

