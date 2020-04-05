Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL opened at $14.60 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LORL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.