Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 361,006 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 738.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNCE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last 90 days. 43.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.82.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

