Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 379,300 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSMT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $2.94 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

