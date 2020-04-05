Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 38,228 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of United Security Bancshares worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBFO opened at $5.07 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

