Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 40,800 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Kingstone Companies worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.09%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

