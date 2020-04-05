Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 49,000 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Smart Global worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 231.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of SGH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

