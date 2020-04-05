Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 49,458 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Resources Connection worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 141.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $311.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

