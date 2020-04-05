Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 56,700 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

