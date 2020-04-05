Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 92,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,028 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

