Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 280,900 Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of TME stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

