Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 389,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

