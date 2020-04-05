Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.77% of Tuesday Morning worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUES opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

