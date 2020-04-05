Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Materialise worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Materialise by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $908.79 million, a P/E ratio of 578.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Materialise from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.