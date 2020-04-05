Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,785 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Banco Macro worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

