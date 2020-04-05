Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,278 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Graham worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Graham by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $339.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average of $584.25. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

