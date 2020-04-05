Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,900 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.13% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $15.82 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,670 in the last three months.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.