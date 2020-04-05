Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,500 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Appian worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.36 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,419 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

