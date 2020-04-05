Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $35.61 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

