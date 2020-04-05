Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.52.

Mastercard stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

