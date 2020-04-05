Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $42,070.13 and $9.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

