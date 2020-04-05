Rentberry Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $42,980.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

