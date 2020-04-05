REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,394.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $2,394.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

