Request (REQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DDEX, Coineal and Radar Relay. Request has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $61,760.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, IDEX, CoinPlace, Binance, COSS, Coineal, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Huobi Global, Koinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinExchange and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.