Revain (R) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Mercatox. Revain has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.02575633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00199899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kuna, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BitForex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

