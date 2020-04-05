RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $34.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,222 shares of company stock worth $58,495. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in RGC Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RGC Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $27.39 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of -0.31.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

