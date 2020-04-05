Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.17 ($99.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €59.82 ($69.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.36 and its 200-day moving average is €97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.