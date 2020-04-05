RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of RingCentral worth $74,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $117,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $101,792,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.95.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

