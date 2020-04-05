Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and Kyber Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $1.68 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007017 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, C2CX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

