Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0024

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a market capitalization of $356,088.85 and approximately $417.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002348 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000346 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,425,593 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

