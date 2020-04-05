Rocket Pool Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $1,174.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

