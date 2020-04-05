Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Rollins worth $79,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

