Rotharium (RTH) Hits One Day Volume of $86,623.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006327 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $86,623.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

