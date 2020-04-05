RPICoin Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $12,185.89 and $6.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071794 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 947,428,488 coins and its circulating supply is 907,416,552 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

