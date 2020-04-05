RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $6,840.52 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1.99 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $6,840.52 or 0.99958206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011720 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

