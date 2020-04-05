Ruff Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ruff has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

