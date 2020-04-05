Rupaya Hits Market Cap of $8,607.12 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 142.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $8,607.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,356.95 or 2.10706409 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

