Rupee Price Tops $0.0029 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $111,069.48 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,339,000 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

