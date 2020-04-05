Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $147,575.83 and approximately $170.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.02114680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.03472892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00598143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00792461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00074980 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00484976 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,328,801 coins and its circulating supply is 19,211,489 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

