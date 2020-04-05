Ryo Currency Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $150,554.73 and $121.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.02112443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.03424582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00592979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00789536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00486962 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,342,141 coins and its circulating supply is 19,224,828 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

