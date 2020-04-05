Safe Haven Trading Up 7% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $454,798.59 and approximately $185,801.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.02437309 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00306574 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

