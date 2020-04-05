Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $63,227.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003913 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

