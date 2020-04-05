SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,946.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00018775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $137,946.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00340211 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00415225 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006936 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,446,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,826 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.