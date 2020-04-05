SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $1.46 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00021476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $80,572.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00339856 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00420600 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006978 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,445,323 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,684 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

