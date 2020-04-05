SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0139 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $385,350.87 and approximately $100.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00996331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00176085 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

