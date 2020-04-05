SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,517.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $421,388.42 and $16,517.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00340097 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00415765 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,571,479 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.