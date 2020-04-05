Sai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

