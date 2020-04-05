Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE SBH opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 124,437 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

