Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

SBH stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $814.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

