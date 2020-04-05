SALT Market Cap Hits $4.97 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $14,520.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Upbit, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

